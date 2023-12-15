Seven people hospitalized after crash near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A total of seven people have been hospitalized after a crash near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road Friday afternoon.

Officials say four patients, ranging in age from 15 years old to mid 20s have been hospitalized in critical condition.

Three additional "pediatric" patients were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unknown how young the pediatric patients are.

Officials say more people are being treated at the scene with minor injuries and may require hospitalization.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

This crash is currently under investigation.