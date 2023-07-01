Serious crash closes intersection of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road

GLENDALE, AZ — The intersection of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road is closed after a serious crash Saturday morning.

Glendale police haven't yet said how many people were taken to the hospital. But they say there are "life-threatening" injuries involved.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

The intersection of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road will remain closed as police investigate the crash and the scene is cleaned up.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes, such as 83rd or 67th avenues, and Indian School or Bethany Home roads.