Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Serious crash closes intersection of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road

Police have not said how many people are hurt, but there are 'life-threatening' injuries involved
Glendale police
ABC15
Glendale police
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 10:40:16-04

GLENDALE, AZ — The intersection of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road is closed after a serious crash Saturday morning.

Glendale police haven't yet said how many people were taken to the hospital. But they say there are "life-threatening" injuries involved.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

The intersection of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road will remain closed as police investigate the crash and the scene is cleaned up.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes, such as 83rd or 67th avenues, and Indian School or Bethany Home roads.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!