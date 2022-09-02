Serious crash closes I-10 eastbound at 16th Street in Phoenix

PHOENIX — I-10 eastbound is closed at 16th Street after a serious crash Friday morning.

Air15 video showed several miles of backup in the area and traffic at a standstill as of 9:30 a.m.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



I-10 eastbound is now CLOSED at 16th Street due to this crash.



All traffic must exit at 16th Street.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/VmudFXSX4s — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 2, 2022

DPS has not released any information on what caused the crash. Serious injuries have been reported.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic is exiting at 16th Street. It's unclear how long the interstate will remain closed.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.