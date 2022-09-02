Watch Now
Serious crash closes I-10 eastbound at 16th Street in Phoenix

Serious injuries have been reported
Traffic was majorly backed up after a serious crash near Interstate 10 and 16th Street on Friday morning.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Sep 02, 2022
PHOENIX — I-10 eastbound is closed at 16th Street after a serious crash Friday morning.

Air15 video showed several miles of backup in the area and traffic at a standstill as of 9:30 a.m.

DPS has not released any information on what caused the crash. Serious injuries have been reported.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic is exiting at 16th Street. It's unclear how long the interstate will remain closed.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

