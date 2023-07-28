Semi-truck plummets 30 feet from I-40 near Flagstaff, injuring two people

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Two people were hurt when a semi-truck fell 30 feet from Interstate 40 onto a road below early Friday morning.

Ponderosa Fire Department said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Flagstaff, along I-40 at Naval Observatory Road.

Photos from the scene showed the wrecked truck with debris scattered below the roadway. It was reportedly carrying rolls of paper at the time of the crash.

Ponderosa Fire Department

Officials say the two people who were in the truck were injured. One suffered minor injuries and another suffered “extensive injuries,” according to reports.

Ponderosa Fire Department said there will be road restrictions in the area during the investigation and clean-up.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.