Semi truck hangs off edge of I-17 as monsoon storm hits the Valley

ADOT
I-17 SEMI ADOT
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 09:15:08-04

PHOENIX — A semi truck is hanging off the edge of Interstate 17 near 19th Avenue.

ADOT says the truck was on Interstate 10 heading westbound on I-17 at the split when it somehow hit the edge.

The incident happened as a monsoon storm rolled through the Valley early Friday causing wet roads for drivers.

It's unclear if anybody is hurt.

ABC15 has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

