Semi truck hangs off edge of I-17 as monsoon storm hits the Valley

PHOENIX — A semi truck is hanging off the edge of Interstate 17 near 19th Avenue.

ADOT says the truck was on Interstate 10 heading westbound on I-17 at the split when it somehow hit the edge.

The incident happened as a monsoon storm rolled through the Valley early Friday causing wet roads for drivers.

I-10 westbound to I-17 northbound at the Split: Watch out for a semi crash in the left lane.



Check your route before you head out with the AZ 511 & ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM#PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/unHYngesff — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 23, 2021

It's unclear if anybody is hurt.

ABC15 has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for more information.