Deadly semi-truck crash, fire blocking NB I-17 at Deer Valley Road

PHOENIX — Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are blocked early Friday morning due to a fiery collision involving two semi-trucks.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. near Deer Valley Road.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed a large plume of smoke and heavy flames coming from the wrecked trucks.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says at least one person was killed in the crash.

It's not yet known what led to the crash.

Traffic is being rerouted off the freeway due to the crash. Expect delays in the area.

