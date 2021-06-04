Watch
Segment of Historic Route 66 in Flagstaff to be closed

Posted at 8:09 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:09:04-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — State transportation officials are advising drivers to plan for a weeklong closure of Historic Route 66 in downtown Flagstaff for bridge work starting next Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said detour signs will be in place to route traffic around the closure of Historic Route 66, also known as Business Loop 40, in front of Flagstaff City Hall.

The department said part of Historic Route 66 will be closed so crews can install precast bridge girders and pour a new deck for the Rio de Flag bridge.

