Scottsdale man arrested after 3 killed in crash on State Route 87, north of Payson

PAYSON, AZ — A Scottsdale man has been arrested in connection to a crash last week on State Route 87 north of Payson that killed three people.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said just before 9 p.m. on Friday, April 16, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading southbound on SR-87 and crossed the center line, driving into northbound traffic.

The truck sideswiped a red Dodge Ram pickup truck and a white Ford Explorer who were both traveling northbound.

Another white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on SR-87 when it crashed with the white Ford pickup truck that caused the first crash. Authorities said the impact caused the second Ford truck to leave the road and go down a hill into the canyon.

According to DPS, the driver of the pickup that crossed into traffic causing the crash, identified as 49-year-old James Duncan of Scottsdale, was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger of the white Ford F-150 pickup truck, identified as 54-year-old Georgia Burnside of Payson, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the second white pickup truck, identified as 38-year-old Latissia Morris of San Tan Valley, was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The passenger, Morris’s 15-year-old son, was ejected from the truck and suffered fatal injuries.

Officials say the drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were not hurt.

On Tuesday, DPS troopers arrested Duncan for three counts of manslaughter, five counts of endangerment and DUI related charges. He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.