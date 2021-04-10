Scheduled weekend closures and restrictions for Loop 101 and I-10

This weekend (April 9-12), there are a few scheduled closures or lane restrictions on the Valley freeways, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Here is ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official site:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Scottsdale and Pima roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 12) for widening project (pavement repairs). Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 56th and 64th streets closed. Detour: Expect delays and consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to East Valley destinations. Local detour routes include eastbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard (south of Loop 101) and eastbound Thompson Peak Parkway (north of Loop 101).



Eastbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) narrowed to left two lanes overnight between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and the I-17 “Stack” interchange from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (April 11-15) for pavement repairs. Northbound Loop 202 primary ramp to eastbound I-10 closed (HOV ramp will remain open). Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 35th avenues and off-ramp at 35th Avenue closed. Detour: Allow extra travel time and please use caution in all work zones. Alternate local routes for entering eastbound I-10 include eastbound Van Buren Street to northbound 19th Avenue.



Both Interstate 10 ramps to Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed overnight from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 12) for pavement maintenance. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at McDowell Road closed. Detour: Alternate routes include exiting I-10 at 91st or 99th avenues and traveling north to Thomas Rd to reach northbound Loop 101. Note: Expect northbound Loop 101 lane and ramp closures overnight in areas between McDowell and Thunderbird roads from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (April 12-15). Work is arranged to limit impacts on travel to COVID-19 Vaccination Site at State Farm Stadium. Please be prepared to use another nearby exit if an off-ramp near the stadium is closed.



Have a safe and wonderful weekend!