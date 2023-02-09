Salt River police officer involved in serious crash on Indian School Road near Loop 101

A Salt River police officer was involved in a serious crash with another car in the northeast Valley early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on Indian School Road east of Loop 101 near Scottsdale.

Video from the scene showed two vehicles, including a marked patrol pickup truck, involved in the crash. Both suffered heavy damage.

ABC15 has reached out for more information on the collision.

It's unclear how many people were injured and the severity of those injuries.

Both directions of Indian School Road are shut down from Loop 101 to Dobson Road.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.