Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Rollover crash involving cement truck impacting traffic from Sky Harbor airport

Unknown injuries at this time, DPS says
A truck on its side closes the on-ramp to the SR-143 South.
Sky Harbor rollover crash
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 11:54:09-04

PHOENIX — A rollover crash involving a large truck is impacting traffic near State Route 143 and Sky Harbor Boulevard.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows a cement truck rolled off the roadway with extensive damage to both the truck and the road barriers.

The ramp from Sky Harbor Boulevard to southbound SR-143 is blocked while crews investigate.

There is no word yet on any injuries during the collision.

Traffic in the area is slow, but the mainline of SR 143 does not appear to be restricted.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!