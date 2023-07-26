Rollover crash involving cement truck impacting traffic from Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — A rollover crash involving a large truck is impacting traffic near State Route 143 and Sky Harbor Boulevard.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows a cement truck rolled off the roadway with extensive damage to both the truck and the road barriers.

The ramp from Sky Harbor Boulevard to southbound SR-143 is blocked while crews investigate.

State Route 143 southbound at Sky Harbor Blvd: A crash has CLOSED the on-ramp. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 26, 2023

There is no word yet on any injuries during the collision.

Traffic in the area is slow, but the mainline of SR 143 does not appear to be restricted.

Check current traffic conditions here.