Road-widening project to begin this weekend on Loop 101 near Shea Boulevard

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — If you drive on Loop 101 in the northeast portion of the Valley, you’ll want to know about a two-year construction project beginning this month.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is adding new lanes of traffic and making interchange improvements along Loop 101 (Pima) between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road.

L-101 will be widened by one lane in each direction in the 4.5-mile area, meaning there will be four regular lanes and an existing HOV lane in each direction.

ADOT

The $108-million project is set to start in early January and will be completed in about two years, ADOT says.

The first weekend of the project is set to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. The first closure will impact northbound Loop 101 between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive.

ADOT says the project will also include:

