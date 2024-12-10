Two people killed in crash near 35th and Grand avenues in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A crash that killed two people has the area of 35th and Grand avenues closed in Phoenix Tuesday morning.
Video from the scene shows a tractor-trailer was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, along with another vehicle that was severely damaged.
Phoenix police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a large truck and trailer around 7 a.m.
Police say two people died in the crash, but did not clarify which vehicle(s) those people were in.
Traffic is blocked in the area due to the investigation and clean-up, and there is no estimated time for reopening.
