Police pursuit suspect taken into custody near US 60 and Power in Mesa

Driver fled an attempted traffic stop, according to DPS
A pursuit suspect has been arrested near US 60 and Higley, according to DPS. We're working on gathering more information.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Oct 07, 2022
MESA, AZ — A suspect has been taken into custody after a pursuit in the east Valley.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Friday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a driver fled from a traffic stop and led troopers on a pursuit. The suspect was eventually stopped by troopers east of Power Road and taken into custody.

It's unclear where exactly the pursuit was initiated.

Aerial video shows the suspect's car pinned by DPS on the side of a US 60 ramp in the area.

It's unclear if there were any injuries in this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

