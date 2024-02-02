Prepare for delays along Broadway Curve amid construction (Feb. 2-5)

If you're planning to head west on Interstate 10 along the Broadway Curve this weekend, be sure to prepare for delays as the freeway will be narrowed to three lanes.
Here's the full list of weekend construction closures, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 5) for barrier work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street closed (40th Street closed in both directions at I-10). Detour: Consider alternate routes, including 32nd Street, while 40th Street is closed. I-10 drivers should stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Visit i10BroadwayCurve.com for more information. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 3) for construction. Consider exiting at Chandler Boulevard.
- Southern Avenue closed in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 5) for bridge work. Note: Local access only along Southern Avenue between 48th Street and Diablo Way and between Priest and Clementine drives. Detours: Consider alternate routes including Broadway and Baseline roads while Southern Avenue is closed.
- State Route 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Edison Road and Maricopa’s north city limit from 6 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 5) for roadway improvement work. Please allow extra travel time during overnight hours and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones. Watch for highway workers and equipment.