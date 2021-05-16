Police: Speed suspected in crash that killed woman near 51st Avenue and Van Buren

PHOENIX — Police say speed may have been a factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old woman near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street Saturday night.

Phoenix police said just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a crash near the area.

Officers learned it involved two vehicles, described as a PT Cruiser and a four-door sedan.

The woman driving the PT Cruiser was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman driving the sedan, identified as 27-year-old Dominica Cordova, was also taken to a hospital where she died.

Detectives believe the speed of the sedan may have been a factor in the crash.

No other details were provided.