Police searching for SUV after deadly hit-and-run near 32nd and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a black SUV after a hit-and-run crash near 32nd and Glendale avenues that killed a pedestrian.

Officials say the crash happened early Saturday morning just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived to the area, they found 58-year-old Andrew Pyles unresponsive on the ground. Pyles was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses say they saw a black SUV, believed to be a Chevrolet Tahoe, drive westbound and hit Pyles, who was walking north crossing Glendale Avenue.

Phoenix police officials ask that anyone with information contact the department or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.