Police looking for driver after deadly crash near 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive

Police say a driver left the scene of a deadly crash in Phoenix Tuesday morning. The crash occurred near 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive around 5:30 a.m.
Posted at 6:51 AM, May 09, 2023
PHOENIX — Police say a driver left the scene of a deadly crash in Phoenix Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles and the driver of one of the cars walked away from the scene before officers arrived.

A man in the second car suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials are still looking for the other driver.

Traffic is currently shut down in all directions at the intersection for the investigation and clean-up. Expect delays in the area.

