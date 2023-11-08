Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Police investigating serious hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition
Traffic is restricted in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road after a pedestrian-involved crash Wednesday morning.
35th Ave and Camelback Hit-and-run 11-8-23
Posted at 6:47 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 08:53:49-05

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Wednesday morning near Grand Canyon University's campus in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix around 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had serious injuries. The car that hit him had left the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they searched the nearby neighborhood and did not find any car related to this incident.

All directions of the intersection at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road are shut down as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football