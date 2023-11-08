Police investigating serious hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Wednesday morning near Grand Canyon University's campus in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix around 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had serious injuries. The car that hit him had left the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they searched the nearby neighborhood and did not find any car related to this incident.

All directions of the intersection at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road are shut down as police continue to investigate.