Planning ahead for ADOT's weekend construction on Valley freeways

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation crews are scheduled for a variety of roadwork projects all across the Valley.

On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions due to those projects:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliott and Baseline roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Drivers also should plan for the closure of westbound US 60 between Mesa Drive and I-10 this weekend.



Detours: Drivers on westbound I-10 can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Travelers heading to the West Valley can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue. Motorists on westbound I-10 or westbound US 60 going to Sky Harbor Airport should use a detour and allow extra travel time.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Mesa Drive and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement project. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive closed. Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Allow extra travel time.



Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using Southern Avenue or Baseline Road to help travel beyond closure.

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads plus Rose Garden Lane closed.



Detours: Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 as an alternate freeway route to the downtown Phoenix area. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th Avenue to travel beyond closure.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps from northbound SR 143, eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard and Van Buren/52nd streets closed.



Detour: Consider using eastbound I-10 to eastbound US 60 as an alternate freeway route.

Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for new interchange construction.



Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74 to travel beyond closure. Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74 to travel beyond closure.

Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Watson Road and SR 85 in Buckeye from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for widening project. Allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.