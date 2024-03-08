Plan for freeway closures, lane restrictions this weekend

Another round of weekend construction projects is underway. Be sure to plan for extra travel time if taking Interstate 10 westbound to Sky Harbor.
According to Arizona Department of Transportation's website, the following closures and lane restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 11) for pavement improvement work. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Power Road closed. Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed.
- Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 11) for lane striping and safety barrier work. Westbound I-10 off-ramps at Broadway Road and 40th Street closed.
- Detour: Consider exiting at Baseline Road or 32nd Street. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com. Please Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 11) for curb construction. Consider exiting at Chandler Boulevard instead.
- Broadway Road closed in both directions between I-10 and 55th Street in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 11) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The eastbound connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be closed. No access to Broadway Road from 52nd Street (consider using University Drive instead).
- Detours: Consider alternate routes including southbound 48th Street to eastbound Southern Avenue or northbound Priest Drive to westbound University Drive and southbound SR 143. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com. Please Note: Westbound Broadway Road is scheduled to be open between Priest Drive and 48th Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (March 10) to assist with access to the nearby Cactus League game. The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road also will be open during this time.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed overnight between Raintree Drive and Princess Drive/Pima Road in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m Monday (March 11) for bridge survey work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cactus Road, Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed.
- Detour: Drivers can detour on the northbound frontage road and reenter Loop 101 at the Princess Drive/Pima Road on-ramp.