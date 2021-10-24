Watch
Traffic

Actions

PHX Driver in custody after causing wrong-way crash on I-10 Sunday

items.[0].videoTitle
A driver has been taken into custody after going the wrong-way on Interstate 10 near 16th Street Sunday morning.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 08:55:50-04

PHOENIX — A driver is in police custody after going the wrong way on Interstate 10 Sunday.

Just after 2 a.m., the Department of Public Safety was notified of a FLUX activation for a wrong-way vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 around 16th Street in Phoenix.

A short time later a crash was reported in the area of Roosevelt Street.

DPS says nobody was hurt in either of the vehicles involved.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken into custody for suspected impairment, officials said.

DPS hasn't released any other details at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV