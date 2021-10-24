PHX Driver in custody after causing wrong-way crash on I-10 Sunday

PHOENIX — A driver is in police custody after going the wrong way on Interstate 10 Sunday.

Just after 2 a.m., the Department of Public Safety was notified of a FLUX activation for a wrong-way vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 around 16th Street in Phoenix.

A short time later a crash was reported in the area of Roosevelt Street.

DPS says nobody was hurt in either of the vehicles involved.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken into custody for suspected impairment, officials said.

DPS hasn't released any other details at this time.