Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting at officer, causes crash near I-17 and Greenway Road

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after Phoenix police officials say he shot at an officer and caused a three-vehicle crash near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road Friday.
Phoenix police said a suspect shot at an officer who was traveling on a motorcycle during the incident and tried to leave the scene.
As the suspect driving away they hit another driver which ended up causing a three-vehicle crash at I-17 and Greenway Road.
Authorities say the officer was not injured and the suspect was detained.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The extent of the injuries is not clear.
Nobody else was reported hurt.
Aerial video showed multiple police units at scenes near I-17 at both Greenway Road and Deer Valley Road.
The Department of Public Safety said troopers are also on scene assisting with the investigation.
I-17 southbound was shut down at Deer Valley Road due to the investigation, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time of reopening as of 11:25 a.m.
CLOSED: I-17 SB is closed at Deer Valley due to a law enforcement incident. There is no estimated reopening time. #aztraffic #phxtraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 16, 2021