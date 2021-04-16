Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting at officer, causes crash near I-17 and Greenway Road

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after Phoenix police officials say he shot at an officer and caused a three-vehicle crash near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road Friday.

Phoenix police said a suspect shot at an officer who was traveling on a motorcycle during the incident and tried to leave the scene.

As the suspect driving away they hit another driver which ended up causing a three-vehicle crash at I-17 and Greenway Road.

Authorities say the officer was not injured and the suspect was detained.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The extent of the injuries is not clear.

Nobody else was reported hurt.

Aerial video showed multiple police units at scenes near I-17 at both Greenway Road and Deer Valley Road.

The Department of Public Safety said troopers are also on scene assisting with the investigation.

I-17 southbound was shut down at Deer Valley Road due to the investigation, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time of reopening as of 11:25 a.m.