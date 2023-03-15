Phoenix police officer seriously hurt in crash near 40th and Oak streets

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police Department officer was seriously hurt in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred near 40th and Oak streets around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the officer's marked patrol vehicle was struck by another driver, causing extensive damage to the patrol car. The officer was trapped inside and had to be extricated from the vehicle by Phoenix Fire Department crews.

The officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the car that hit the officer ran from the scene, but have since been located and arrested, police say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it's not known whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash.