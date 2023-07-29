Watch Now
Phoenix police officer hurt in reported DUI crash in north Phoenix Friday night

The crash happened near 7th Avenue and Bell Road around 9:45 p.m.
Phoenix Police
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jul 29, 2023
PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was reportedly hurt in a crash Friday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say around 9:45 p.m., the officer was involved in a crash near 7th Avenue and Bell Road.

Police say the other vehicle turned left in front of the police officer.

She was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. She has since been released.

The man driving the other vehicle was not hurt.

He was processed for DUI as a result of the investigation.

That driver has not been identified.

