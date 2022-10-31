Watch Now
Phoenix police officer, one other hospitalized in crash near 19th and Northern avenues

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
A Phoenix police officer is in the hospital after an accident early Monday morning near 19th and Northern avenues.
Posted at 6:57 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 10:16:22-04

PHOENIX — A police officer was one of two people taken to the hospital after a crash early Monday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say it happened just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th and Northern avenues.

Video from the scene shows a Phoenix police Tahoe with substantial front-end damage.

Police say the Tahoe and two other vehicles were involved in the crash. The officer and one other driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer involved has not been identified.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

The intersection of 19th Avenue and Northern is closed as police continue to investigate.

