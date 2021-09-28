Phoenix police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run crash near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a driver who struck and seriously injured a woman near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road Monday night.

Officials say the woman was struck around 7:30 p.m. while in the roadway on 83rd Avenue.

The woman was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Police say the vehicle involved did not remain on scene.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation in the very early stages. There is no vehicle description at this time.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Callers can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.

