Young child in critical condition after being struck by Phoenix PD patrol vehicle

PHOENIX — A young child is in critical condition after being struck by a Phoenix Police Department patrol vehicle Wednesday evening near 11th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Detectives are investigating a vehicle accident involving a Phoenix police patrol vehicle and a young child in the neighborhood of a 11th Avenue and Pima Street. pic.twitter.com/WHQoXPNytD — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 8, 2023

Officials say 11th Avenue will be closed between Pima and Yuma streets throughout the investigation.

No further information is immediately available.