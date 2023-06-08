Watch Now
Young child in critical condition after being struck by Phoenix PD patrol vehicle

Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 23:04:13-04

PHOENIX — A young child is in critical condition after being struck by a Phoenix Police Department patrol vehicle Wednesday evening near 11th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Officials say 11th Avenue will be closed between Pima and Yuma streets throughout the investigation.

No further information is immediately available.

