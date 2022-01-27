Phoenix PD searching for two street racing vehicles in deadly hit and run crash

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two vehicles that were believed to be street racing when a pedestrian was hit and killed on January 14.

At about 9:30 p.m., a woman was crossing Northern Avenue northbound at 35th Avenue in the crosswalk when she was struck by two vehicles that were racing at a high rate of speed, according to Phoenix police.

The pedestrian, identified by police as 43-year-old Angela Milligin, died at the scene.

Both vehicles reportedly fled the scene westbound.

One vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored sedan missing its driver-side mirror. Police don't have a description of the second vehicle, which is believed to have minimal damage.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicles and drivers involved. A $1,000 reward is being offered by Silent Witness in this case. Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.