PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that left a bicyclist in critical condition on Wagon Wheel Drive.

Officers were called to the area of 12th Street and Northern Avenue overnight for reports of an injured person.

Officials say a man was hit while on a bicycle and the driver of a red sedan did not stay at the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing. ABC15 is working to learn more details.