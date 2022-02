PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect after a Phoenix officer was injured in a hit-and-run Friday evening.

Authorities say an officer suffered minor injuries in the crash near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, sometime around 9 p.m.

A car believed to be the suspect's was found unoccupied, police say.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for updates.