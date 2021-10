PHOENIX — Police say an officer was hospitalized after being hit early Sunday by a driver suspected of being under the influence near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

At about 1:30 a.m., an officer was heading southbound on 27th Avenue when a white sedan heading northbound turned left and reportedly collided with the police vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the sedan refused medical treatment and was processed for a DUI, police said.