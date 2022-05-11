Watch
Phoenix man arrested after deadly crash on I-10

Posted at 5:17 PM, May 10, 2022
GOODYEAR — A Phoenix man has been arrested after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard Sunday night.

The Department of Public Safety say 27-year-old Hector Renee Lopez was driving a black vehicle eastbound on the I-10 when he allegedly rear-ended a white vehicle. Officials say a blue vehicle then struck the white vehicle.

The driver of the white vehicle, 39-year-old Hector Francisco Abraham Alegria Ortiz, died from his injuries.

Lopez and the driver of the blue vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injures.

When Lopez was released from the hospital, he was arrested and now faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing with impairment and speed considered to be factors that led to the crash.

