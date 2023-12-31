Watch Now
Phoenix Fire Department truck involved in crash near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road

Six people, including five firefighters, were hurt in the crash
Officials are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and Phoenix Fire Department truck near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Dec 31, 2023
PHOENIX — Six people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Phoenix Fire Department truck in West Phoenix overnight.

The crash occurred near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road around 1 a.m. Sunday, fire officials say.

Video from the scene showed the front of the fire truck crashed into the passenger side of another car.

Five firefighters were in the truck and one person was in the civilian vehicle at the time of the crash.

Phoenix Fire Department says all six people involved were taken to hospitals in serious but stable condition.

Phoenix police say the driver of the civilian vehicle showed signs of impairment. The driver is believed to have gone through a red light before hitting the fire truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

