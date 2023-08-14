Phoenix driver arrested on DUI charge after killing pedestrian while kids were in vehicle

PHOENIX — A deadly pedestrian crash overnight led to the arrest of a driver found to be impaired while driving with children in the car, Phoenix police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 75th Avenue and Thomas Road around 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

First responders located a 56-year-old man who had serious injuries after being hit by a car while crossing mid-block. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say the vehicle that struck the man stayed at the scene of the crash and the driver reportedly showed signs of impairment.

Other people, including two children, were also found to be in the car at the time of the deadly collision.

The 40-year-old driver was booked into jail on an aggravated DUI charge.

No further information was immediately available.