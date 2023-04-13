Phoenix area gas prices nearly as high as California statewide average

PHOENIX — If you feel like you are paying California-type gas prices at the pump lately, it's because in the Phoenix area, you are.

According to AAA, the average gas price in the Phoenix metro is about $4.79 a gallon. That's only 10 cents less than the California state average at $4.89 a gallon.

AAA also reports that Scottsdale residents are paying more than California residents on average. Scottsdale residents are currently paying about $4.93 a gallon.

Statewide, the average gas price in Arizona $4.53 a gallon.

In the last month, gas prices in California and Arizona have been trending in different directions.

California's gas prices have stayed relatively flat, dropping about 2 cents in the last month.

Arizona, on the other hand, has seen prices skyrocket. The average gas price at this time last month was $3.95 a gallon, meaning prices have jumped almost 60 cents.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, previously told ABC15 Arizona is one of a few states that has three different types of blends required during the month of March, as opposed to other states that have one or two.

He says politicians have put these requirements in place in an effort to keep our air cleaner. In return, our state is divided into five areas with three different types of required gas.

De Haan says that restricts the flow of supply at a time when there is less gas available because refineries are doing maintenance before the summer driving season.

Also what could be playing a role in our soaring gas prices is OPEC production.

The intergovernmental organization announced earlier this month that they would be cutting production by over a million barrels a day starting in May.

Gas prices nationwide have jumped 17 cents in the last month.

