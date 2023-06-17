Man struck, killed alongside I-10 near Broadway in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A man is dead after he was struck alongside I-10 in Tempe late Friday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened in the westbound lanes near Broadway Road just before 11:30 p.m.

Traffic operations found the vehicle on ADOT cameras and observed the man was attempting to change a tire on his vehicle.

They then saw the crash take place on camera.

When troopers arrived, they found the man in the HOV lane of the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and young child were also in the car at the time of the accident. They were not hurt.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene.

The highway was restricted for several hours overnight as DPS investigated. It has since reopened.

The victim's name has not been released.

DPS continues to investigate what led up to the crash.