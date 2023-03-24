PHOENIX — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a crash along Interstate 17 in Phoenix overnight.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the incident happened after 11 p.m. Thursday along I-17 near Northern Avenue.

Person struck by car along I-17 near Northern Avenue

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car but it's not yet known why the person was outside of a vehicle at the time.

The vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

DPS says there were two separate crashes in the area as other drivers attempted to avoid the scene. No serious injuries were reported in those collisions.

The freeway was shut down for a period of time but has since reopened.

