Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Person struck by car along I-17 near Northern Avenue

I-17 was shut down for a period of time overnight
A pedestrian was struck on I-17 near Northern Avenue overnight.
I-17 Northern pedestrian hit
Posted at 5:01 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 08:57:26-04

PHOENIX — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a crash along Interstate 17 in Phoenix overnight.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the incident happened after 11 p.m. Thursday along I-17 near Northern Avenue.

Person struck by car along I-17 near Northern Avenue

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car but it's not yet known why the person was outside of a vehicle at the time.

The vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

DPS says there were two separate crashes in the area as other drivers attempted to avoid the scene. No serious injuries were reported in those collisions.

The freeway was shut down for a period of time but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!