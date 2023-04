GOODYEAR, AZ — A person is dead after being hit by a car on Interstate 10 in Goodyear Saturday night.

Google maps Google maps of approximate scene location

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the person was hit by a car traveling eastbound on I-10 just after 11 p.m.

DPS did not say how many people were in the vehicle, or if anyone in the vehicle was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.