Person arrested after driving wrong way on I-10 early Saturday

CHANDLER, AZ — One person is in custody after reportedly driving the wrong way on two Valley freeways early Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they got a report of a driver going the wrong way around 12:15 Saturday morning.

They say the vehicle was seen traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Elliot Road.

The vehicle was pulled over on the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Kyrene Road in Chandler.

DPS says the driver was taken into custody.

No accidents were reported because of the wrong way driver.

What charges the driver will face is not clear at this point.