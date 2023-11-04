Peoria man dead after crash late Friday night near 99th and Northern avenues

PEORIA, AZ — A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV left a Peoria man dead Friday night.

Peoria police say they were called to the area near 99th and Northern avenues just after 8 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle rider, 44-year-old Aaron Allen of Peoria, had sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Allen was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The SUV driver, who has not been identified, was not hurt and reportedly remained on scene throughout the investigation.

Preliminary information shows the SUV driver was turning left into the Park West shopping mall from 99th Avenue.

Allen was reportedly heading northbound on 99th Avenue when the SUV turned in front of him, causing the crash.

Police say there is no indication the SUV driver was impaired and the crash appears to be a "tragic accident."

The crash is still under investigation.