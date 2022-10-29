Pedestrian with serious injuries after car crash

WADDELL — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit during a car crash Saturday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Cotton Lane and Olive Avenue for a two-vehicle crash.

MCSO says the pedestrian was struck during the crash and rushed to the hospital.

The pedestrian has only been identified as an adult male.

It is currently unknown what led up to the crash or if speed and impairment are factors.

No further information is immediately available.