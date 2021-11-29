Watch
Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 6:18 PM, Nov 28, 2021
PHOENIX — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road early Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m., officers responded to the ara for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian with injuries.

Officers learned an SUV driven by a man was traveling northbound on 27th Avenue when it struck a pedestrian, police say.

The pedestrian, later identified as 45-year-old Leo Montenegro, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the SUV driver remained at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

