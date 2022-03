TEMPE, AZ — A pedestrian was hit and killed on a Valley freeway ramp early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near the US-60 westbound to Interstate 10 eastbound transition.

The driver reportedly took off after the collision and has not been located, according to officials at the scene.

US 60 WB to I-10 EB: A crash is blocking the ramp. #PHXtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 22, 2022

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

No further information was immediately available.