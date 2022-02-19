Watch
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-17 near downtown Phoenix

items.[0].videoTitle
One person is dead after a crash on I-17 near the Durango Curve.
Police lights
Posted at 6:07 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 08:30:34-05

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near downtown Phoenix early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. along southbound I-17 near Buckeye Road.

It is currently being investigated as a hit-and-run collision.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

Traffic is partially blocked due to the investigation and Arizona Department of Transportation officials say to expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV