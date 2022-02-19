Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-17 near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near downtown Phoenix early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. along southbound I-17 near Buckeye Road.

I-17 southbound at Buckeye: A crash is blocking the right lanes.



Traffic is getting by in the left lane ONLY.



It is currently being investigated as a hit-and-run collision.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

Traffic is partially blocked due to the investigation and Arizona Department of Transportation officials say to expect delays in the area.