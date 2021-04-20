Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 65th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of 65th Avenue and McDowell Road around 9:45 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Police say a 51-year-old man was walking across the street mid-block when he was struck by a westbound truck. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The truck fled the scene on northbound 67th Avenue after the crash occurred, police say.

Officials have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).