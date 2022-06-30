PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene Thursday morning, police say.
The incident occurred along Indian School Road near Interstate 17.
Crews at the scene told ABC15 that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle before the vehicle continued driving.
Witnesses were reportedly able to give police a good description of the vehicle and police tracked down the car a few miles away.
The driver is being questioned, according to police at the scene.
The pedestrian was killed in the collision. Police have not given more information about the victim.
Exit ramp of NB 1-17 @ Indian School remains closed as police investigate. Our photojournalist on scene tells us it appears someone was struck by a car on the surface street.