PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene Thursday morning, police say.

The incident occurred along Indian School Road near Interstate 17.

Crews at the scene told ABC15 that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle before the vehicle continued driving.

Witnesses were reportedly able to give police a good description of the vehicle and police tracked down the car a few miles away.

The driver is being questioned, according to police at the scene.

The pedestrian was killed in the collision. Police have not given more information about the victim.