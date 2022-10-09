Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in crash near 16th Street & Osborn Road

30-year-old Agwani Samad was pronounced dead at the scene
A man is dead and another is hurt after a crash near 16th Street and Osborn Road early Sunday morning.
PHOENIX — A man is dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning in Central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they got the call about the accident near 16th Street and Osborn Road just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located a white SUV with substantial damage and a man, who has not been identified, driving.

They also located an unresponsive man, later identified as 30-year-old Agwani Samad, on the roadway.

Samad was seen by fire personnel, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire department was able to extricate the driver and transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe impairment is a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

