Watch
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian killed along I-17 near Sunset Point

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a pedestrian was hit and killed along Interstate 17 north of the Valley Tuesday morning.
Sunset point crash
Posted at 6:29 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 09:59:49-04

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a pedestrian was hit and killed along Interstate 17 north of the Valley Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Sunset Point.

Multiple vehicles reportedly struck a pedestrian, killing the person who has not yet been identified.

It's not yet known why the person was in the roadway.

Southbound lanes of traffic were shut down due to the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems