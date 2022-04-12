Pedestrian killed along I-17 near Sunset Point

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a pedestrian was hit and killed along Interstate 17 north of the Valley Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Sunset Point.
Multiple vehicles reportedly struck a pedestrian, killing the person who has not yet been identified.
It's not yet known why the person was in the roadway.
Southbound lanes of traffic were shut down due to the investigation.
CLOSED: I-17 SB closed at milepost 252 near Sunset Point. This is due to a collision. There is no estimated reopening time. All traffic is exiting and re-entering the freeway using the Sunset Point Rest Area. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/RpkmrJzWSx— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 12, 2022