Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Loop 202 Red Mountain at Loop 101

TEMPE, AZ — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Loop 202 Red Mountain at Loop 101 Sunday night.

Officials say at around 11:30 p.m., a pedestrian jumped into traffic and was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound lanes of Loop 202.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved did not report injuries.

Authorities believe the pedestrian was trying to get off the highway because his vehicle was reportedly located on the westbound lanes of Loop 202.

The crash caused closures but all lanes have reopened as of Monday morning.